New Ford Kuga Hybrid offers DIESEL Kuga range and economy – and ‘Self Charging’

The new Ford Kuga Hybrid offers 600-mile diesel Kuga range as Ford continues down its electrification road with a full ‘self-charging’ hybrid.

It’s been more than eighteen months since the new Ford Kuga was revealed, and although it looks a very good family SUV (really, the Ford Cortina for the 21st century), Ford has had an issue or two with its plug-in powertrain.

But now a second Kuga Hybrid – billed as a ‘Self Charging’ hybrid as Ford follows Toyota’s lead – has gone in to production in Spain, promising diesel levels of range and economy, and the benefits of (very limited) electric only running as well as electric help to boost performance and improve economy.

Power for the little 1.1kWh battery is delivered by the engine, regenerative braking and coasting, allowing the Kuga Hybrid to start as an EV and deliver economy of almost 50mpg and a range of 600 miles or so – more than the plug-in Kuga can manage.

The Kuga Hybrid can be had in ST Line Edition, ST Line X Edition and Vignale trim – with prices starting at £33,600 – all with a 2.5 litre Atkinson Atkinson Cycle petrol engine and Ford’s power-split transmission (CVT ‘box), Ford’s SYNC 3 infotainment system with 8″ touchscreen, B&O Sound, Wireless phone charging and comprehensive driver assistance tech.

The Ford Kuga hybrid (Ford are calling it the Kuga FHEV) is now available to order.