Cars UK

Car News, Views and Reviews

Cars UK Motoring Directory
You are here: Home / Car News / Ford News / Ford Mondeo / New Ford Mondeo Active SPIED as Ford plan to turn the Mondeo ‘SUV’

New Ford Mondeo Active SPIED as Ford plan to turn the Mondeo ‘SUV’

By

Photo New Ford Mondeo Active Spy

New Ford Mondeo Active Spy

The new Ford Mondeo Active – a high-riding Crossover Mondeo – is spied ahead of an expected launch in 2021, complete with big screens.

The death of the Ford Mondeo as Ford moves to a maker of SUVs and Crossovers (well, plus the Mustang, Fiesta and Focus) has been predicted for a long time. But it seems Ford aren’t planning on dumping the Mondeo any time soon, and a new Mondeo is in the works. But it probably won’t be like any Mondeo to date.

We’re not entirely sure if Ford will deliver a new Mondeo as a regular saloon and estate, but it now looks certain that the Mondeo is turning in to an SUV. Well, perhaps not quite an SUV, but an SUV-like Crossover and probably dubbed the Mondeo Active.

We now have spy shots of the new Mondeo Active thanks to Cochespias on Instagram (and a number of Chinese sites) showing a high-riding Mondeo estate and with a new interior featuring almost full-width ‘screenage’ (click on the link to see that).

When the Mondeo Active launches in 2021 – as a sort of Ford take on the Subaru Outback – it’ll inevitably come with hybrid powertrains, and probably include the same PHEV powertrain as the Kuga PHEV, a significantly raised ride height and wider track. It could even get a three-row seating option as Ford tries to pick up lost sales as its MPVs bite the dust.

Cars UK Motoring Directory

Have your say - leave a comment

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Follow