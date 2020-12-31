New Ford Mondeo Active SPIED as Ford plan to turn the Mondeo ‘SUV’

The new Ford Mondeo Active – a high-riding Crossover Mondeo – is spied ahead of an expected launch in 2021, complete with big screens.

The death of the Ford Mondeo as Ford moves to a maker of SUVs and Crossovers (well, plus the Mustang, Fiesta and Focus) has been predicted for a long time. But it seems Ford aren’t planning on dumping the Mondeo any time soon, and a new Mondeo is in the works. But it probably won’t be like any Mondeo to date.

We’re not entirely sure if Ford will deliver a new Mondeo as a regular saloon and estate, but it now looks certain that the Mondeo is turning in to an SUV. Well, perhaps not quite an SUV, but an SUV-like Crossover and probably dubbed the Mondeo Active.

We now have spy shots of the new Mondeo Active thanks to Cochespias on Instagram (and a number of Chinese sites) showing a high-riding Mondeo estate and with a new interior featuring almost full-width ‘screenage’ (click on the link to see that).

When the Mondeo Active launches in 2021 – as a sort of Ford take on the Subaru Outback – it’ll inevitably come with hybrid powertrains, and probably include the same PHEV powertrain as the Kuga PHEV, a significantly raised ride height and wider track. It could even get a three-row seating option as Ford tries to pick up lost sales as its MPVs bite the dust.