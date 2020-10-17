The new Ford Mustang Mach 1 is coming to the UK, Ford has confirmed at the Goodwood SpeedWeek, and will go on sale in early 2021.

Ford is moving away from anything that isn’t electric or SUV, although the Hatch Focus and Fiesta will continue, but one exception to the new Ford rule is the Mustang, either the traditional muscle car Mustang or the electric Mustang SUV/Crossover, which is expected to spawn more versions to come.

The new electric Mustang has borrowed the ‘Mach’ tag for its new manifestation, but the original use of ‘Mach’ on a Mustang isn’t limited to the electric SUV. Because there’s a proper Mustang Mach 1 Muscle Car and it’s coming to the UK for the first time.

Not quite as powerful as the US-spec Mach 1, the UK Mach will, still come with 454bhp and 390lb/ft of torque from its 5.0 litre V8 (the same as the Mustang Bullitt) which borrows much from the Shelby 350 and, claims Ford, is the best handling Mustang the old continent has ever had.

The Mustang Mach 1 comes with a Tremac six-speed manual (or 10-speed auto if you wish), uprated cooling and exhaust, bigger wheels, tweaked Magnaride dampers, stiffer springs, recalibrated steering and modified subframes. There’s new aero too with a rear diffuser from the Shelby GT500 and an extra 22 per cent downforce.

Ford say the Mustang Mach 1 will go on sale in the UK, in RHD, in early 2021. How much is the Mach 1 in the UK? Ford aren’t saying, but expect the wrong side of £50k.