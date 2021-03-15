New Ford Mustang Mach 1 now on SALE in the UK priced from £55,185

The new Ford Mustang Mach 1 – Ford’s track-focussed Mustang – goes on sale in the UK in RHD for the first time, costing from £55,185.

Ford revealed last year the arrival of the Mustang Mach 1 for the UK in 2021, and in RHD, and here it is, on sale in the UK with first customer cars due in the summer.

Ford are calling the Mach 1 “the most track-capable member of the Mustang line-up to ever grace UK shore“, boasting the best handling of any Mustang and enhancements for both track and road joy.

Performance improves from the regular Mustang (the UK no longer has the 2.3 Ecoboost Mustang) with 454bhp and 390lb/ft from its 5.0 litre V8 thanks in no small part to bits borrowed from the Shelby GT350 like intake manifold and oil cooler, although Ford aren’t ready to put actual numbers to the performance boost.

Power goes to the back wheels through a six-speed manual with rev-matching, or a 10-speed auto, with suspension improvements including specially-calibrated MagneRide dampers and springs, tweaked anti-roll bar and bush specs and retuned steering.

On sale in the UK now, the regular six-speed manual version of the Mustang Mach 1 costs from £55,185, and the auto version from £57,185, with first customer cars due in the summer.

There is a Mach 1 Appearance Pack on offer too which adds Jet Grey paint job, satin black bonnet and orange side stripes, Orange Brembo calipers and orange interior accents. It adds £1,400 to the price.