New Ford Puma BEATS Land Rover Defender and Honda Jazz to win Scottish Car of the Year 2020

The new Ford Puma Crossover beats the new Land Rover Defender and Honda Jazz to be voted Scottish Car of the Year 2020.

It’s eighteen month since the new Ford Puma was revealed, and this time round the Puma badge has been planted on a Crossover take on the Fiesta, and successfully so.

Since its debut in the summer of 2019 Ford has also added the Puma ST to the range, delivering almost all that the Fiesta ST does but wrapped up in a family-appealing Crossover.

Those Fiesta basics and fashionable Crossover body have seen the Puma fly out of Ford’s showrooms to the roads, and car parks now seem littered with them (or maybe that’s just us, based in ‘Ford Territory’ in Essex?), so it’s no big surprise that the Ford Puma has been voted the Scottish Car of the Year 2020 by the Association of Scottish Motoring Writers (ASMW).

ASMW president Jack McKeown said:

Some years the vote is razor thin but 2020 saw a clear winner. Our members voted overwhelmingly for the Puma as Scottish Car of the Year. It’s a terrific looking car that packs plenty of space for the growing family into a compact shape. A refined ride, zesty engines, a well laid out interior and competitive pricing are among its many attributes. What clinched it for our members is just how fun to drive it is. Sharing a chassis with the sharp-handling Fiesta means it grips beautifully through corners and shows small SUVs can put a smile on keen drivers’ faces.

It may have been a clear win for the Puma, but the new Land Rover Defender – a car now suited to Scotland’s urban areas as well as its wild – shared joint second place with the Honda Jazz Hybrid.