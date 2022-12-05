New Ford Puma Vivid Ruby Edition arrives to top Ford’s non-ST Puma range

The new Ford Puma Vivid Ruby Edition adds to Ford’s Puma range with cosmetic and equipment tweaks. Costs from £29,770.

The mainstay of Ford’s sales success in recent years – the Ford Fiesta – will end production next year as Ford plunges into electric car sales, leaving loyal customers seeking an alternative to a car most of us have owned or driven at some point in our motoring life.

But Ford reckons there is an alternative in the Ford range which will pick up the Fiesta’s mantle, with the Ford Puma effectively a Fiesta SUV, offering much of what the Fiesta offers but in a trendy, somewhat bigger, high-riding package. Although with prices starting at £25k, the Puma is £6k more than the Fiesta.

That £25k will buy you an entry-level Puma, but there’s now a new range-topping Puma (well, excluding the ST) which will cost you from £29,770 – rising to £32,300 – and sits above the Puma Vignale in the Puma range.

The new Puma Vivid Ruby, just like the rest of the Puma range, comes with a 1.0-litre three-pot mild hybrid petrol engine with either 123bhp or 153bhp, with the 123bhp costing from £31,570 if you want to swap the standard six-speed manual for a seven-speed auto. The £32,300 153bhp Puma comes with the seven-speed auto as standard.

Unsurprisingly, the Puma Vivid Ruby gets an eponymous paint job complete with a black contrast roof, door mirrors and spoiler, with black 18″ alloys, LED headlights, power tailgate, parking sensors, rear-view camera, ST-Line body styling, bespoke grille, heated seats, 12.3″ instrument panel and 8″ infotainment, as well as extra safety stuff like lane keep, blind spot and cross traffic alerts.

The new Ford Puma Vivid Ruby Edition is now on sale.