New Ford Ranger MS-RT adds ‘Butch’ to Ford’s Ranger Pick-up

The Ford Ranger MS-RT arrives as a titivated ‘motorsport’ take on the Ford Ranger Wildtrak from Ford’s aftermarket partner MS-RT.

The market for pick-ups in the UK is strong, not just as workhorses but also as a convenient way to game the BIK tax regime as a pick-up is a CV, although – apart from how they drive – a double-cab pick-up is more like an SUV than a CV.

Ford’s Ranger Pick-up likes to emphasis its ruggedness with a range of ‘butch’ names like ‘Thunder’ and ‘Wildtrack’, and although this latest special edition Ranger – the Ford Ranger MS-RT – doesn’t come with an overly butch moniker, it is based on the Ranger Wildtrack, just like last year’s Ford Ranger Thunder.

Conceived by Ford’s aftermarket partner MS-RT, the new pick-up comes with a more aggressive nose including new carbon-effect grille and new fogs, carbon-effect door mirrors and ‘MS-RT’ badges on the doors and tailgate. There’s also a set of big flared wheelarches, bigger side steps and 20″ OZ Racing wheels.

Inside there’s an ambient lighting setup, new steering wheel, 8″ SYNC 3 Infotainment, black leather with contrast orange stitching and MS-RT branded floor mats.

Brendan Lyne, Ford’s VW Director, said:

Ranger MS-RT is designed for customers who value Ranger’s hard-working capability but want the racing pedigree and hand-finished exclusivity of our MS-RT series. This eye-catching vehicle blends Ford’s decades of success in pick-up trucks with striking motorsport-inspired design to offer a road-focused truck combining immense kerb appeal with the hard-working ability that our customers love.

It all looks suitably butch and powerful, although under the skin it’s still Ford’s 210bhp 2.0 litre diesel doing the work, mated to a 10-speed auto ‘box and able to tow up to 3,500kg.