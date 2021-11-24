New Ford Ranger REVEALED – looks like a baby Ford F-150

The new Ford Ranger Pick-up is revealed, the first new Ranger for a decade, with new looks and a V6 Diesel-engine option.

It’s been a decade since we had a new Ford Ranger, but now we get to see the all-new Ford Ranger – developed alongside VW – as a bigger, bolder, more able pick-up complete with a V6 diesel option for better towing ability – and performance – too.

The new 3.0-litre V6 diesel will top the Ranger range, with the outgoing Ranger’s 2.0-litre diesel single and bi-turbo engines also on offer with new five and six-speed manual gearboxes and selectable four-wheel drive. The 3.0-litre diesel will come with a 10-speed auto and permanent four-wheel drive.

The new Ranger is 50mm wider than the current model for added butch, with a front end and grille not exactly dissimilar to the big Ford F-150, and ‘C-Clamp’ running lights, ‘Ranger’ stamped on the tailgate, bigger wheel arches, steps on the sides of the back bumper for easier access to the load bed and LED lights (an option).

Inside there’s a fully digital instrument cluster that adapts depending on driving mode selection, a 10″ or 12″ infotainment (depending on model) with Ford’s Sync4 and, depending on model, premium and soft-touch materials.

Graham Pearson, Ranger vehicle program director, said:

Our team was focused on one goal – to make this Ranger the toughest and most capable we’ve ever created. They put it through one of the most exhaustive global testing schedules we’ve ever developed and would not rest until we were satisfied that it was Built Ford Tough.

Details on power and performance are still lacking, but it’s going to be another year before the new Ford Ranger goes on sale in the UK so plenty of time for Ford to enlighten us.