New Ford Ranger Thunder Pick-up Limited Edition REVEALED – but don’t expect any actual ‘Thunder’

The Ford Ranger Thunder Pick-up is a limited edition Ranger – just 1,400 for the UK – with a single high spec based on the Ranger Wildtrack.

Ford likes a butch name or three, from Mustang to Raptor and Wildtrack to…well, Thunder. Which is where this new limited edition Ranger pick-up comes in.

The Ford Ranger Thunder Pick-up is a new limited edition Ranger Pick-up designed to tempt buyers in to Ford’s showrooms, although with just 1,400 coming to the UK it’s unlikely they’ll struggle to find buyers.

The ‘Thunder’ badge perhaps promises rather more than the Ranger can offer, as it’s powered by a 2.0 litre twin-turbo EcoBlue diesel good for 210bhp and 369lb/ft of torque. But it’s enough to do what you need, and comes mated to Ford’s 10-speed auto ‘box and 4WD.

The Thunder is based on Ford’s Ranger Wildtrack, and comes with a single high spec including a Sea Grey paint job with red highlights, ‘Thunder’ badges for the front doors and tailgate and ‘Ranger’ logo in black.

There’s also a set of 18″ black alloys and black bits on the grille, back bumper, skid plates, Fog surrounds, handles and hoop, with darkened LED headlights and darkened tail lights too, and Ford will flog you a roller-shutter for the load bed with divider.

Inside the Thunder get black leather with red stitching, a set of black floor mats and red-illuminated sill plates.

Price for the Ranger Thunder is £32,965 (plus VAT), £900 more than the Ranger Wildtrack. Which sounds a decent deal.