New Ford Ranger – twin to the next VW Amarok – OFFICIAL off-road testing video

The next Ford Ranger pick-up arrives on video off-road testing but still camouflaged, ahead of a debut in 2022.

Ford’s Ranger pick-up is a big deal in the UK, mopping up sales and, although not really a ‘European’ F-150, it’s managed to carve a niche as the UK’s best-selling pick-up. So a new Ranger is a big deal for Ford.

It’s no secret that the next Ford Ranger, due next year, will share its underpinnings with a new VW Amarok, and the plethora of ‘Special Edition’ Rangers this year makes it clear the current Ranger is soon to be replaced.

So the arrival of a video from Ford (below) showing the new Ranger, still disguised. out testing its off-road chops, makes it certain the new Ranger is close, probably to be revealed later this year before going on sale in 2022.

It seems likely, although not easy to see in this camouflaged Ranger, that the new model will take its design influence from the latest Ford F-150, and will be a properly global model.

Engines, certainly in the UK, are likely to be diesel, although it does seem likely there will be a plug-in hybrid option, at some point. Whether Ford will replicate the EV path it’s taken the F-150 is unclear.

Expect to see more on the new Ranger in the coming months as its debut draws closer.

New Ford Ranger Off-Road Testing Video