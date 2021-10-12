New Ford Tourneo Connect (aka Volkswagen Caddy) ‘Van’ MPV now has 4WD option

The new Ford Tourneo Connect, Ford’s take on the VW Caddy comes in a choice of four trim levels and with petrol and diesel engines and 4WD option.

It’s no secret that Ford are planning new EVs based on VW’s ID models, but it’s not just EVs Ford and VW are sharing, with next-gen pick-up trucks from VW and Ford to be twins under the skin and this – the new Tourneo Connect – a lightly Ford-ified Volkswagen Caddy.

So if for some reason you’d prefer a VW Caddy with a Blue Oval badge, the new Tourneo Connect is for you, especially if you want an unpretentious way to move stuff and people around with a choice of engines and powertrains and seating for seven.

The new Tourneo Connect comes in a choice of four spec levels – Active, Sport, Titanium and Trend – with 1.5-litre petrol with 112bhp and 2.0 diesel with either 101bhp or 120bhp, with manual ‘box standard and auto ‘box optional. All-wheel drive is available on the 120bhp diesel, but only with a manual ‘box.

Active models deliver a touch of butch with 17″ alloys, honeycomb grille, plastic adding and skidplate, with 10.0″ infotainment (only 8.0″ on entry-level models) and the option of 10.25″ digital instruments if you wish (standard only on Sport models).

All models come with 19 driver-assist technologies, Ford says, including pre-collision, lane keep, hill start and parking sensors, with added tech available in the Premium Parking and Towing Assist Packs.

The new Ford Tourneo Connect goes on sale early next year.