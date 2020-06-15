New Ford Transit Trail and Active add SUV kudos to Ford’s Transit models

Ford has decided the time has come to offer Transit models with SUV looks, with the arrival of the Ford Transit Trail, Transit Custom Active and Tourneo Custom Active.

It’s no secret that Ford is pinning its hopes on sales of SUVs to keep it solvent in Europe, and it seems it’s not just about delivering actual SUVs and cars with SUV looks, but even commercial vehicles.

Ford has launched the Transit Trail, Transit Custom Trail, and the Transit Custom Active and Tourneo Custom Active complete with SUV looks and a bit of SUV ability to tempt CV buyers in to showrooms.

The Transit Custom (and the built-for-passengers Tourneo Custom) get looks scaled up from Ford’s car Active models with black plastic cladding, black bumpers, 17″ alloys, roof rails, gloss black interior trim and part leather.

You don’t get to ride any higher, but you can have a mechanical limited-slip diff from Quaife, and the Active trim can be had on the Tourneo in SWB and the Custom Active in SWB and LWB guises, and Ford has made accessories for ‘lifestyle’ needs available – like bike carriers.

Engine options are Ford’s EcoBlue diesel in 130,170 and 185 guise with manual or auto boxes with prices for the Transit Custom Active from £30k and the Tourneo from £37k.

The Transit Trail and Custom Trail come in for a similar makeover with black plastic cladding and black alloys, with the interior treated to black leather, Auto Lights, heated windscreen and Air Con.

There’s no 4WD as standard, but there is that Quaife limited-slip diff to keep things moving – and the option of all-season tyres – but you can opt for a 4WD system on the Transit Trail.

Available as a panel van and five-seat double cab – and the same engine choices as the Custom models – the Transit Trail starts at £35,685 and the Custom Trail from £29,950.

All the new Transit Active ‘SUV’ models are now available to order.