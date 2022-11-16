New Genesis X Convertible Concept REVEALED as Hyundai’s posh brand takes the roof off the Genesis X Concept

Ahead of a debut at the LA Motor Show Genesis, Hyundai’s ‘posh’ brand, revealed the electric Genesis X Convertible Concept.

Hyundai hasn’t found it easy taking its ‘posh’ Genesis brand to the point where it can take on Toyota with its Lexus brand, but after a few false starts the Genesis brand is now starting to gain traction in the UK.

We’ve now got the Genesis G70 Shooting Brake – designed specifically for the European market – as an appealing posh estate, the GV70 SUV and the electric GV60 as a Genesis take on the Ioniq 5.

But appealing though the new Genesis models are (although, to our eyes, the Ioniq 5 and Kia EV6 are better looking than the GV60), there’s nothing that stands out as a stunning design. But when it comes to concepts, Genesis is certainly making a statement.

Last year we had the stunning Genesis X Concept, an electric Grand Tourer previewing future Genesis design and looking how you’d expect a Mercedes S-Class Coupe to look if such a thing still existed.

Now, Genesis has followed that up with the Genesis X Convertible Concept, and it looks just as appealing.

The X Convertible comes with the same long bonnet as the X, despite it being a bit pointless in an EV, and a two-line light face, quad LED lights, integrated spoiler and aero spec wheels. The folding roof reveals an interior that is ‘driver focused’ with navy and orange trim and recycled wool fabric.

Genesis says the X Convertible, with its unspecified EV powertrain, will “further propel the brand’s mission to create vehicles with even greater emotional resonance”.

The Genesis X Convertible is properly stunning, but who actually buys a four-seat convertible, however appealing it looks?