New Honda Civic e:HEV UK prices and specs announced

Honda reveals UK pricing and specs for the new Civic e:HEV, with prices starting from £29,595 and order books opening in July.

Honda has had two ‘reveals’ for the new Honda Civic – a hybrid-only model this time – with a first debut back in June last year, and a rinse and repeat reveal in March. But despite doubling up on the new hybrid Civic’s reveal, Honda still didn’t manage to reveal any prices or specifications.

But now, with order books for the Civic e:HEV opening in July, Honda has finally cobbled together details of prices and specs for the new Civic range.

Kicking off the new Civic range is the Civic Elegance (from £29,595) which comes with 17″ alloys, cloth upholstery, parking sensors front and back, rear camera, 7″ display binnacle, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto Infotainment with Nav, and Honda SENSINGTM, a suite of safety tech including Lane Kepp and Traffic Jam Assist.

Step up to the Civic Sport (from £30595) and you’ll get cloth and faux leather upholstery, sports pedals, LED Fogs, gloss black mirrors, 18″ black alloys and low gloss black window surrounds.

The top of the range Civic Advance (from £32,995) adds BOSE Sound, Panoramic roof, Adaptive Driving Beam headlights, 10.2″ display binnacle, two-tone 18″ alloys and leather seats.

Honda UK’s Rebecca Adamson said:

The launch of the all-new Civic marks an important milestone for the brand, celebrating the iconic model with the best iteration yet. It has once again set the benchmark in practicality, efficiency, performance and safety, tailored to modern customer demands across Europe.

The new Honda Civic goes on sale in July with UK deliveries starting in October.