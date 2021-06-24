New Honda Civic Revealed with Hybrid-only power – arrives in the UK late 2022

The new Honda Civic Hatchback is revealed with conservative design and hybrid power, but won’t reach the UK until late 2022.

For the last 25 years, the Honda Civic has been built in the UK, but with Honda’s plant here ending production of the Civic next month – and Honda shutting up shop in the UK – the next Honda Civic will be an import, probably from the US.

That next Honda Civic Hatchback has now been revealed – although it’ll be late 2022 before it arrives in the UK – and it comes with rather staid, evolutionary, styling and a roof that’s more fastback than hatchback.

Honda says there’s an extra 1.4″ in the wheelbase, making the back seats roomier, a 19 per cent increase in rigidity promising improved ride and handling, and new insulation to improve harshness and vibration.

Inside, the new Civic comes with looks borrowed from the new HR-V, with integrated vents running across the dash in a honeycomb trim a 7″ infotainment plonked in the middle, 10.2″ digital instruments, wireless charging and Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.

When the Civic finally arrives, power in the UK will be a version of Honda’s new e:HEV, already seen in the new HR-V, CR-V and Jazz, although which of the powertrains it will get hasn’t been revealed. But it’ll be the only powertrain spec available.

Expect more dribs and drabs of information on the new Civic in the next year.