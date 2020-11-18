New Honda Civic Saloon Prototype REVEAL previews a new Honda Civic Hatch for the UK

The next Honda Civic saloon is previewed by Honda, and in the process previews a new Honda Civic Hatch for the UK.

Honda likes to preview the arrival of a new car with a ‘Prototype’ reveal, but as we’ve discovered from the reveal of the little Honda E EV as a prototype, and its subsequent production reveal, not much changes from the prototype.

So the reveal of a new Honda Civic Prototype probably tells us much of what we need to know about the production version, although this prototype Civic is actually the Civic Saloon for the US. Which the UK is unlikely to get, but which also previews the design of the UK’s new Civic Hatch – and new Civic Type R.

The main change to the Civic is the toned-down design, with the current Civic’s angles and creases replace by much smoother surfaces. Which makes the new Civic not as eye-catching, but does make it a less divisive look. Is that good or bad?

The Civic grows a bit in this next generation – perhaps in an effort to offer an alternative to the now retired Accord – and gets a new front grille, LED headlights, tweaked bumpers, longer bonnet and a smooth back end.

Inside the Accord is a bit more innovative, with a new clean look which seems to have taken a bit of influence from the Honda E with full-width vents, although it’s 9″ touchscreen doesn’t come close to the E’s screen-fest.

Honda hasn’t revealed what will power the new Civic – the current car uses either 1.0 or 1.5 litre petrols – although it’s highly likely we’ll see a take on the Jazz’s e:HEV powertrain as at least one option.

Normally, we’d expect Honda Swindon to be gearing-up for the new Civic Hatch, but it’s due to close next year. But that’s not going to stop the new Honda Civic Hatch from arriving in UK Honda showrooms some time late next year.