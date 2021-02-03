New Honda HR-V e:HEV back for another TEASE ahead of this month’s reveal

The new Honda HR-V – which will now be the hybrid Honda HR-V e:HEV – teased again with an interior image ahead of this month’s reveal.

The Honda HR-V, Honda’s small SUV aimed at cars like the Nissan Juke, is due to be replaced, and we’ve already had a tease for its arrival (later this month) with a misty view of its back end last month.

Now, ahead of that debut, Honda are back for another bite of the tease cherry with a new, equally misty, photo of the new HR-V, this time the interior.

As you have no doubt noticed, the new HR-V comes with a new moniker – the Honda HR-V e:HEV – trumpeting the fact that the HR-V is consigning its pure ICE engines to the history bin and embracing electrification, meaning the HR-V is now hybrid-only.

Honda aren’t saying yet exactly what the hybrid powertrain in the HR-V offers, but it’ll either be the 2.0 litre from the CR-V or the 1.5 litre from the Jazz, almost certainly with FWD but an outside change Honda will deliver a 4WD version too.

As well as an exterior design makeover for the HR-V, which looks to have an almost coupe-like roofline, the interior will be new too, including a new central infotainment screen rising from the dash and with new GUI.

The new hybrid Honda HR-V e:HEV will be revealed on 18 February.