New Honda HR-V e:HEV back with more MORSELS of information

The new Honda HR-V e:HEV returns for another peek at its specs – economy and performance – ahead of arriving on sale in the UK later in the year.

We know that there’s a new Honda HR-V on the way because Honda has already ‘revealed’ it. But the ‘reveal’ is an ongoing project for Honda, with the new HR-V starting to tease its arrival back in February, quickly followed by the new this HR-V will be the HR-V e:HEV hybrid and, in April, confirmation that the HR-V will have much the same hybrid powertrain as the Jazz Hybrid.

As a result we know what the new HR-V looks like, and we also know it comes with a 129bhp version of the clever hybrid setup in the Jazz.

That means a 1.5-litre petrol engine (Atkinson Cycle) mated to a pair of small electric motors with a battery pack 25 per cent larger than the Jazz.

It comes with three drive modes, trying hard to use the electric motors when you’re pootling around and switching to ICE when you’re on a fast road. There’s also a trio of driving modes – Sport, Normal and Econ – for you to pick from, and a ‘B’ mode for regen braking.

Now, and the whole point of yet another HR-V tease, is that the HR-V e:HEV comes with official economy of 52.3mpg and will get to 62mph in 10.6 seconds.

Oh, and Honda wants you to know that the HR-V’s Hybrid powertrain has been inspired by Honda’s F1 Hybrid Power Unit programme.