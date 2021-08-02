New Honda HR-V e:HEV Hybrid goes on sale – prices and specs announced

The new Honda HR-V e:HEV Hybrid goes on sale in the UK with prices starting from £26,960 – all with hybrid powertrain – and three trim levels.

Honda has been busy teasing the new HR-V e:HEV Hybrid since January, slowly revealing bits and pieces of information to garner interest in their clever new hybrid-only HR-V.

Since that first tease we’ve had a tease for the interior of the HR-V e:HEV and Honda actually took the covers off in February so we could see what was coming.

But despite all that, Honda was still reluctant to reveal too much, and it took until last week for Honda to reveal performance and economy figures for the HR-V e:HEV Hybrid.

But having spent the last seven months doing the dance of the seven veils, Honda has now bitten the bullet and put the HR-V e:HEV Hybrid on sale in the UK, with prices starting from £26,960 and a choice of three trim levels.

But whichever of the three trim levels you opt for – Elegance from £26,960, Advance from £29,210 or Advance Style from £31,660 – you get the same two-motor hybrid powertrain with a 1.5-litre petrol engine good for a combined 129bhp and driving more like an EV than a ‘self-charging’ hybrid.

The entry-level HR-V e:HEV Elegance comes with LED headlights, heated front seats, a8″ alloys, and smartphone connectivity, and if you move up to the Advance model you also get a power tailgate, heated steering wheel, fake leather and cloth trim, with Advance Style trim (£31,660) adding Premium Sound, titivated looks including two-tone exterior paint and orange detailing inside.

The New Honda HR-V e:HEV Hybrid is now open for orders in the UK with first customer cars due before the end of the year.