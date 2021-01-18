New Honda HR-V e:HEV TEASED as Honda take the new HR-V Hybrid-only

There’s a new Honda HR-V on the way, and it will be the Honda HR-V e:HEV as Honda turns its small SUV in to a hybrid-only offering.

Just like every other car maker, Honda is in the process of eschewing naked ICE engines for ICE with electric help, lowering official emissions and, hopefully, improving real-world economy in the process.

So the all-new Honda HR-V – Honda’s small SUV challenge for cars like the Nissan Juke – will lose its petrol and disel options in favour of a hybrid setup and new name – the Honda HR-V e:HEV.

Honda has announced that the new HR-V – which is expected to be a design departure from the current HR-V, complete with ‘coupe’ roof – will debut on 18 February 2021, so it’s time to start a tease with a single cloudy photo of the new HR-V (above).

Despite Honda’s announcement of the new HR-V’s reveal, they’ve not been forthcoming on what exactly is under the skin, although it’s likely to be a version of the same hybrid powertrain sitting under the Honda CR-V Hybrid, with 2.0 litre Atkinson Cycle petrol engine and a pair of electric motors, or the 1.5 litre take in the Jazz Hybrid.

With production of the current Honda HR-V already ended, it seems likely the new Honda CR-V e:HEV will go on sale shortly after its reveal next month.