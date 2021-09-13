New Honda HR-V Hybrid – OPEN for viewing in Honda’s Virtual Showroom

The new Honda HR-V Hybrid, which went on sale in August, can now be viewed ahead of a showroom launch in Honda’s new Virtual Showroom.

Honda spent much of the first half of this year slowly revealing the new HR-V Hybrid, and it finally went on sale in August with prices starting from £26,960.

With a choice of three trim levels – Elegance, Advance and Advance Style – the new HR-V comes with a two-motor hybrid powertrain with a 1.5-litre petrol engine and an output of 129bhp which, says Honda, feels more like an EV than a ‘self-charging’ hybrid to drive.

But even though the new HR-V is already on sale, it’s not due to arrive in Honda’s Uk showrooms until November, so to make it easier for prospective buyers to get a real feel for the new HR-V Honda has created a virtual showroom.

Hond says the new virtual showroom (you can find it here) offers customers an extremely realistic experience, including a 360° digital tour in a trio of themes – “Seamlessly Connected”, “Ultra-Responsive” and “Cleverly Packaged” – to highlight features tailored to urban, rural and family buyers.

Not only can prospective customers go and play with the VR showroom, Honda will also organise a personalised Virtual Demo with a Honda bod delivering a 30-minute one-to-one consultation to give you all you need to know, and see, before placing your order.

Rebecca Adamson, Head of Automobile, Honda UK, said:

Our brand-new HR-V is a truly unique car. It offers a perfect blend of sports coupe-style SUV looks, with a dynamic and efficient driving experience through a clever e:HEV powertrain inspired by F1 technology. Like the product, we also wanted to take an innovative approach to its launch and make the car really accessible. In an age where there is an increasing trend of customers opting for online car-buying at their convenience, our aim is to tailor this journey to the demands of our customers with an up-close and personal experience through an immersive digital platform.

If you want a personal presentation from Honda (available from 20 September to 12 November) on the new HR-V, you can sign up here.