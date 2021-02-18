New Honda HR-V – now the Honda HR-V e:HEV Hybrid – OFFICIALLY revealed

The new Honda HR-V, now dubbed the Honda HR-V e:HEV, is revealed as a hybrid-only HR-V due on sale in the UK late in 2021.

Honda’s been busy teasing the Honda HR-V e:HEV as a replacement for the current HR-V for the last month, and now it’s decided to take the covers off their new hybrid-only offering, although, despite a big emphasis on the ‘Hybrid-Only’ powertrain, they’ve decided not to share any details of it. Odd.

Still, the most likely candidate for the small HR-V SUV is the same two-motor (but not 4WD) hybrid setup in the latest Jazz Hybrid which is good for 108bhp and 173lb/ft of torque, three selectable modes – Hybrid Drive, EV Drive and Engine Drive – and official economy of 60mpg.

Whatever the powertrain delivers, and Honda say they’ll reveal details soon, it will be the only offering for the new HR-V, with pure ICE binned altogether.

Elsewhere, the new HR-V e:HEV gets a looks makeover with slim headlights and new grille, a bonnet which looks long, strong shoulder line and coupe-ish roofline.

Inside, Honda say the new HR-V offers lots of space thanks to the clever packaging of the hybrid gubbins – seating four adults in comfort – boasts a ‘modern minimalist aesthetic’, has a new air diffusion system which creates a curtain of fresh air and boasts ‘Magic Seats’ that fold flat or flip up depending on need.

The new Honda HR-V e:HEV won’t be available in the UK until late 2021, but Honda are happy for ‘expressions of interest‘ before if you’re really keen.