New Hyundai Casper SUV is a pocket-sized Hyundai SUV – but unlikely to make the UK

The Hyundai Casper SUV is revealed as Hyundai’s smallest SUV, aimed at young buyers in South Korea but unlikely to make the UK.

If you want a Hyundai SUV, you already have the choice, in descending size order, of the Santa Fe, Tucson, Kona and the new Hyundai Bayon.

But if you thought the Bayon was the smallest Hyundai could go for an SUV, think again. Because the photo above shows the new Hyundai Casper, and it’s a chunk smaller, smaller even than the Hyundai i10 on which it appears to be based.

With its smiley friendly face and big front lights, the Casper is a very cute little SUV that also manages to look a bit rugged in profile, with its butch cladding and flared wheel arches, with a back end featuring an upright tailgate and lighting to complement the front.

In terms of size, the Casper appears to sit between the Suzuki Ignis and Suzuki Jimny, which makes it an ideal Urban SUV, powered by a 1.0-litre petrol engine with 66bhp, or a fulsome 98bhp for the turbocharged lump.

Despite an obvious appeal to the UK market of the Casper – named after a skateboarding trick, not the Ghost – it seems unlikely Hyundai will bring it to the UK.