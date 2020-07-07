New Hyundai i10 N Line TOPS the i10 range and costs from £16,195

The new Hyundai i10 N Line goes on sale in the UK at the end of the month with a new 1.0 litre three-pot engine and prices from £16,195.

Like the Hyundai i10 but wish it looked a bit more ‘sporty’? Then you’re in luck, as the new Hyundai i10 N Line goes on sale on 30 July in the UK, costing from £16,195.

Just as Hyundai has done with the other N Line models in its range – like the Tucson N Line, i30 N Line and i30 Fastback N Line – Hyundai has taken the go-faster looks from the performance i30 N and interpreted them to deliver a lot of the look of the ‘N’ but without the cost or the performance.

That said, the i10 N Line does get a new turbocharged 1.0 litre three-pot engine good for 99bhp and 127lb/ft of torque, enough to scoot the little Hyundai to 62mph in 10.5 seconds. Not exactly goose pimple time, but probably feeling reasonably lively around town.

Hyundai has also tweaked the i10 N Line’s suspension with increased spring rate, new shocks at the back and longer bump stops which should make you feel a bit more involved.

Titivations to turn the regular i10 in to an N Line model include new bumpers and grille, 16″ alloys, rear diffuser, different LED running lights, N steering wheel and gear shift, better seats, privacy glass and metal pedals.

Elsewhere, the i10 N Line gets the same sport of comprehensive spec as other i10 models including Bluetooth, 8″ infotainment, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto and Hyundai’s SmartSense safety package.

Ashley Andrew, Hyundai UK MD, said:

The i10 N Line strengthens [the i10] proposition even further with its N influenced styling, higher performance from the T-GDi petrol engine and dynamic enhancements to the chassis.

Order books open officially on 30 July 2020.