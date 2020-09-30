New Hyundai i20 N Line – a visual taste of the full-fat i20 N to come

The Hyundai i20 N Line is revealed as the sporty-looking Hyundai i20, giving more than a hint of what to expect from the new i20 N.

The new Hyundai i20 was due to be revealed at the Geneva Motor Show in March, but just like every other car due to debut in Switzerland this year it had to make do with a ‘virtual’ reveal as Covid killed the motor show.

Now it’s time for the ‘Sporty’ Hyundai i20 to arrive, but it’s not the performance i20 N, but its lookalike sibling with sporty tweaks but no real power boost – the Hyundai i20 N Line.

Joining the i30 N Line and Kona N Line, the i20 N Line gets a range of cosmetic tweaks, and a bit more, to make the i20 look more aggressive and able.

The usual sport tweaks apply, with new front bumper with grey character line, a grille with chequered flag pattern and N Line badge, a rear bumper with diffuser looks, triangle shaped fog lamp and chrome twin-pipe exhaust.

You get a set of 17″ alloys and a choice of Phantom Black, Aurora Grey, Brass and Polar White paint jobs, and if you choose white then you can have a black roof (as in the photo above).

Inside doesn’t stray too far from the new i20, but does get red stitching (natch), sports seats in the front, metal pedals, ‘N’ Steering Wheel and an ‘N’ gear knob.

In the UK, the only engine option for the i20 N Line is Hyundai’s 1.0 litre GDI 120PS, with tweaks to the suspension, engine response and exhaust sound to make it all feel a bit more sporty, as well as 48-volt mild hybrid gubbins and Hyundai’s Intelligent Manual Transmission.

The new Hyundai i20 N Line will go on sale in the spring.