New Hyundai i20 N Line specs and prices announced – costs from £22,170

Hyundai announces UK prices and specifications for the new Hyundai 120 N Line, with prices starting from £22,170.

Hyundai revealed the sporty-looking i20 N Line back in September, after a reveal delayed by Covid, delivering not just a new option for i20 buyers, but more than a hint of what to expect from the full-fat i20N (subsequently revealed).

As you’d expect from a new N Line Hyundai, it’s all about the looks rather than the outright performance, so the i20 N Line gets sporty grille and bumpers, ‘N Line’ badges, 17″ alloys, side skirts, privacy glass, with the interior treated to splashes of red, N branded seats, steering wheel and gear lever.

Engine choice for the i20 N Line is Hobson’s, with a single 1.0 litre turbo GDI petrol with 48v mild hybrid help, good for 118bhp, with either a six-speed iMT manual or seven-speed dual-clutch box. The dual clutch ‘box adds £1.250 to the i20’s £22,170 price.

Standard kit for the i20 N Line includes LED lights, 10.25″ digital instruments, 10.25″ infotainment, Nav, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, Bluetooth and voice recognition.

Safety stuff includes eCall, Lane Keep Assist, Lane Departure warning, Driver Attention Alert, AEB, Forward Collision Assist, auto headlights, Hill Start and TPMS.

Colour choices are from a range of nine different options, with optional Phantom Black roof with most of them.