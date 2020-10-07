New Hyundai i20 N performance Supermini TEASED ahead of debut

The new Hyundai i20 N – Hyundai’s N Performance WRC-inspired take on the i20 supermini – is teased ahead of a debut.

There’s no doubt Hyundai made waves with its very good first efforts at performance models, with the i30 N and its Fastback sibling arriving from nowhere and competing toe-to-toe with the best in the sector.

More ‘N’ models are on the way – including the first ‘N’ SUV, either Kona or Tucson – but next to join the fray will be the Hyundai i20 N, teased today ahead of a reveal.

Entering a sector with limited competition – unlike the i30 N – the new i20 N will only really have the rather excellent Ford Fiesta ST as competition, so looks likely to make its mark even more quickly than the i30 N did.

Hyundai say the i20 N offers exclusive performance and dynamic innovations with looks coming from the latest ‘Sensual Sportiness’ design, with big air intakes at the front, 18″ matte grey alloys, N-Branded brake callipers, big side sills and a distinctive rear spoiler.

Under the bonnet you can expect a 1.6 litre four-pot good for 261bhp and 0-62mph in the mid-6.0 seconds, limited slip diff, manual gearbox, launch control, Normal, Eco and Sport modes and more.

Expect a tease or two more before the Hyundai i20 N goes official.