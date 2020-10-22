New Hyundai i20 starts at £18,595 – a HEFTY jump in price from the outgoing i20

The new Hyundai i20 – Hyundai’s Ford Fiesta competitor – costs from £18,595 for the i20 SE Connect, a big jump in price from the outgoing i20.

The new Hyundai i20 was revealed back in February ahead of an expected public debut at the Geneva Motor Show, but of course that never happened as Covid arrived.

Now, eight months on, Hyundai has managed to find their abacus and worked out how much you’ll need to fork out if you want a new i20. And we do wonder if their abacus has lost a couple of beads as it gathered dust through the Covid hiatus, because the prices seem a bit of a hefty jump on the outgoing i20.

When Hyundai unwrapped the facelifted version of the outgoing i20 in 2018, it started from a perfectly reasonable £13,995. But the entry-level new i20 starts at £18,595, albeit with an improved spec over the outgoing model.

Thew new i20 is quite a limited offering in terms of choice, with all models getting the 1.0 litre three-pot T-GDi engine good for 99bhp with either Hyundai’s new 6-speed automated manual of 7-speed DSG (which adds £1250) and a choice of three trim levels – SE Connect, Premium and Ultimate.

The i20 SE Connect comes with 16″ alloys, LED running lights, 8″ infotainment, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, 10.25″ instrument panel, Air Con, Cruise, rear view camera and parking sensors, electric heated mirrors and Hyundai’s SmartSense Safety Pack.

The i20 Premium (from £20,795) adds 17″ alloys, LED headlights and taillights, Fogs, folding mirrors, Privacy Glass, Climate, Auto Wipers, heated seats and steering wheel, with the i20 Ultimate (from £21,875) adding two-tone roof, grey interior, Keyless, wireless phone charging and Bose Sound.