New Hyundai i20 TEASED ahead of debut at Geneva

A new Hyundai i20 is teased by Hyundai with a design sketch ahead of a Geneva debut, promising a slicker interior and a ‘Sensuous Sportiness’ design.

With the Geneva Motor Show just weeks away, we’re starting to see car makers tease new cars for the show (well, those who are planning to go) and now it’s Hyundai’s turn to deliver a Geneva tease.

The tease is for a new Hyundai i20, and although Hyundai is being a bit short on detail – and the tease sketch is somewhat stylised, to say the least – we get a decent idea of what the new i20 will be about.

Hyundai say the new i20 will be the first Hyundai for Europe and the UK featuring its new ‘Sensuous Sportiness’ design, which, say Hyundai, can be described as creating harmony between proportion, architecture, styling and technology to deliver cars which have a beauty and distinct look.

In the new i20’s case that means a more sporty and dynamic look (although not as sporty as the design sketch, and nor with the whopping big wheels it has), with the cascading grille and light signature helping accentuate the i20’s wide and low body, a bold character line on the flanks and a horizontal tail lamp design seamlessly joining the tailgate.

Inside Hyundai promise a pair of 10.25″ screens joining instruments and infotainment together to create a panoramic screen and horizontal blades covering the dashboard and disusing the air vents.

Expect more detail, including engine/hybrid powertrain details, in the coming weeks ahead of the Geneva debut.