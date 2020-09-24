New Hyundai i30 N ARRIVES – complete with DCT auto ‘box option

The updated Hyundai i30 N arrives as Hyundai give the i30 N a bit of a makeover to fit the rest of the updated i30 range, including DCT option.

We had a tease for the new Hyundai i3o N a week or two ago, which wasn’t really a tease but just an excuse to send out a moody photo or two of the new I30 N. But now it’s officially revealed.

The cosmetic updates for the i30 N are minor – as they were with the main i30 range – but include grille and lights tweaks, titivated bumpers and the odd new logo here and there, including on the wheel centre caps. But the i30 N works, so need need to go daft with titivations.

As before there’s a standard i30 N with 247bhp and a Performance i30 N – now with 276bhp – although it looks likely the UK will only get the Performance model.

But the headline update – and something mooted since the i30 N first arrived – is the option of an eight-speed DCT auto ‘box complete with daftly-named modes – N Grin Shift, N Power Shift and N Track Sense Shift – to give you, amongst other benefits, a 20-second overboost function.

Hyundai say they’ve re tuned the suspension and steering for improved ride and handling (neat trick), and the Performance version gets the equally daftly-named N Corner Carving Differential (an electronic limited-slip diff) and bigger front brakes.

Hyundai hasn’t confirmed prices for the new i30 N, but it’ll likely creep past the £30k mark.