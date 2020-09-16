NEW Hyundai i30 N REVEALED as Hyundai confirm DCT ‘box too

The recently updated Hyundai i30 is about to be joined by a new Hyundai i30 N performance model, with new look and new DCT auto ‘box.

Back in February, just before the world went completely mad, we saw the arrival of the new Hyundai i30 as Hyundai updated its Focus/Golf competitor with a new look and more tech.

In amongst the updates was a new look for the i30 N Line models with their own grille design and sporty add-ons, giving buyers who want some of the look of the i30 N but without the performance.

But now it’s nearly time for the real deal – the new Hyundai i30 N – so Hyundai has divvied up what really can’t be called ‘teaser’ photos – they’re just a bit moody looking – ahead of an actual reveal shortly.

The photos show a new i30 N with new grille and new bumpers, a new diffuser and a pair of big integrated tail pipes at the back, new LED headlights and taillights and some new 19″ alloys.

No news on whether or not Hyundai are giving the new i30 N more power – or if they’re keeping the entry-level model – but we get official confirmation that a DCT auto with dedicated N Performance shift functions will be available.

More details on the new i30 N shortly, promise Hyundai.