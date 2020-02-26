New Hyundai i30 REVEALED with a new look, mild hybrid engines and more tech

The Hyundai i30 is revealed with a new look, in Hatch, Fastback and Estate guises, with more tech and mild hybrid option.

Hyundai are busy refreshing their model range at the moment, and we’ve already had the new i10 roll out and there’s a new i20 coming at Geneva. And it will be joined by this, the facelifted 2020 Hyundai i30.

We’ve already seen the new i30 in a tease from Hyundai a couple of weeks ago, but now Hyundai has revealed its rival for the VW Golf and Ford Focus fully ahead of its public debut at the Geneva Motor Show next week.

As we’ve already seen, the new i30 gets a wider grille – and it’s a different grille for standard models and N Line versions (above) – with slimmer headlights, new bumpers, bigger air intakes at the front, new running lights, new LED tail lights, new alloys (16″ and 17″) and new colour options.

Inside, the new i30 gets a 7″ digital instrument cluster, 10.25″ infotainment, wireless phone charging and a raft of safety stuff including new stuff like Rear Collision Avoidance, Lane Follow Assist and Leading Vehicle Departure Alert in addition to the current car’s Lane Keep Assist, High Beam Assist and Front Collision Avoidance.

Under the bonnet, both the 1.0 litre 118bhp petrol and 134bhp 1.6 litre diesel engines get a 48V mild hybrid option, as does a 158bhp 1.5 litre petrol which is only available in the N Line versions.