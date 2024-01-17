New Hyundai Kona Electric N-Line adds a bit of ‘Sporty’ to the Kona EV

Hyundai has revealed a new N-Line trim to the Kona Electric range, bringing sporty looks to the firm’s cheapest EV.

You might have expected Hyundai to bin the Kona Electric as it rolls out its range of Ioniq EVs, but it hasn’t.

Instead, it revealed a refreshed Kona Electric last year – which is an EV made ICE, rather than the other way around, says Hyundai – with new looks and improvements all around.

Now, Hyundai has revealed the new Kona Electric N-Line – the first electric N-Line model from Hyundai – with the usual titivations to make it look more purposeful.

Available in N-Line and N-Line S trim – priced at £40,395 and £43,095 respectively – the models come with new bumpers at the front and back, new side skirts and unique 19″ alloys – as well as enough ‘N’Line’ badges so others know you picked a ‘Sporty’ Kona – with the interior treated to sports seats, red highlights and red stitching, aas well as ambient lighting, heated seats front and back, powered tailgate and wireless phone charger.

For now, the Kona Electric N-Line is only available with the bigger 65kWh battery, with an official range of 282 miles and 0-62mph in 7.8 seconds.

The launch colour combo is Serenity White Pearl with a two-tone Abyss Black Pearl roof (optional) with production beginning in February and arriving in the UK in the spring.