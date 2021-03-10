New Hyundai Kona N REVEALED in ‘Tease’ photos ahead of debut of Hyundai’s next N model

The next model from Hyundai’s N Performance range is imminent as Hyundai reveal undisguised photos of the new Hyundai Kona N.

It’s getting on for three years since we revealed a Hyundai Kona N – a new member of Hyundai’s N Performance range – was in the works, but it’s been slow coming.

But around this time last year it looked like Hyundai was making progress with the Kona N and was planning a reveal last summer, but that came to nought (we’ll blame Covid).

Despite that, we spotted a Kona N testing at the Nurburgring in May, but it took until Christmas for the first Kona N tease proper, and until January until Hyundai officially confirmed the Kona N was coming and delivered some heavily camouflaged photos to prove it.

Now, finally, it looks like the Kona N is imminent, with Hyundai revealing new ‘Tease’ photos (above and below) which, with a bit of help from Photoshop, are completely revealing.

As you’d expect, it’s a standard ‘N’ makeover – not a million miles away from the Kona N Line – with a more aggressive nose with titivated grille and bigger air intakes, bits of red, big twin tail pipes, diffuser, new alloys and double-wing roof spoiler.

Whether or not Hyundai will endow the Kona N with the same 2.0 litre turbo found in the i30 N, good for 276bhp and now with DCT ‘box, or the new 1.6 litre turbo producing 201bhp found in the new i20 N, remains to be seen, as does whether the Kona N will be just FWD or have a 4WD option.

But it seems likely we’ll know soon enough.