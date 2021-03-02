New Hyundai Santa Fe SUV now on SALE in the UK as Hybrid or PHEV from £40,205

The new Hyundai Santa Fe goes on sale in the UK with a choice of hybrid and plug-in hybrid powertrains and prices from £40,205.

It was last summer when Hyundai revealed the new Santa FE SUV with a new platform and much bolder front end, promising it would be on sale by September. But Covid changed all that.

But now, some six months later than planned, the new Santa Fe goes on sale in the UK but, despite telling us last year that a diesel option would remain, it seems the only powertrain options are hybrid or plug-in hybrid.

The hybrid offering uses Hyundai’s 1.6-litre T-GDi engine mated to an electric motor for a combined 227bhp, with the plug-in hybrid using the same engine but bigger motor for a combined 261bhp, with a 13.8kWh battery promising a 36 mile EV range.

Two trim levels are available, with the Santa Fe Premium Hybrid with 2WD starting at £40,205 and offering standard kit including 17″ alloys, electric mirrors, LED lighting all round, privacy glass and roof rails.

Inside there’s electric seats in the front, heated seats front and back, Climate, heated steering wheel, Adaptive Cruise, Keyless, hands-free tailgate, rear parking system with camera, Krell Sound, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Opt for 4WD and you’ll pay £42,420.

If you want a bit more posh then the Santa Fe Premium is available with 2WD or 4WD (43,815 and £45,815 respectively) adding stuff like surround view monitor parking with parking collision avoidance assist, remote park assist, 12.3″ instrument cluster, HUD, Blind Spot and Highway Assist, as well as a £2k Luxury Pack with Nappa leather, suede headliner, aluminium trim, and (faux) leather dash.

The plug-in Hybrid version of the Santa Fe is available only as a 4WD model but in either Premium (£45,715) or Ultimate (£49,010) trim.