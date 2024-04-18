New Hyundai Santa Fe UK prices and specs announced – costs from £46,775

The new Hyundai Santa Fe will cost from £46,775, says Hyundai, with a choice of Hybrid and PHEV powertrains and four trim levels.

enthusiasm for EVs has seen it roll out some innovative designs – like the Ioniq 5 and 6 – but also become bolder with the stuff that actually pays the bills – its ICE models.

So when the new Hyundai Santa Fe – Hyundai’s biggest model in the UK – was revealed last summer, it was no surprise it changed from a smooth-lined family SUV into something akin to a modern take on the Land Rover Discovery 4.

Powertrain options are the 1.6T Hybrid with 213bhp or 1.6T PHEV with 250bhp available in 2WD or 4WD and all with a six-speed auto ‘box, with trim options of Premium, Ultimate and Calligraphy and prices from £46,775 for the Premium 1.6T Hybrid 215PS 6 speed automatic 2WD rising to £57,635 for the Calligraphy 1.6T Plug-in Hybrid 253PS 6 speed automatic 4WD.

Entry-level Premium models (from £46,775 to £51,885) come with 20″ alloys, electric folding door mirrors, privacy glass, LED lights, power tailgate, roof rails, dual 12.3″ screens, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, wireless phone charging and electric heated front seats.

Move up to Ultimate trim (from ££50,275 to £55,135) and you also get BOSE, Dual Glass sunroof, driver’s memory seat heated and ventilated front seats and heated rear seats, dual wireless phone charging, HUD, Remote Park Blind Spot and Surround View.

You might expect that ‘Ultimate’ trim is what it says, but this time around there’s a range-topping Calligraphy option (from £52,775 to £57,635) which gets 20″ black alloys, Pelaxation front seats, Nappa leather, 6-seats (a £1k option on other trim levels) and black exterior detailing.

There’s a single colour option – Terracotta Orange – that’s no charge plus a range of optional colours costing from £700 to £1,200, with other options including the aforementioned six-seat option and Digital Key (£300).

Ashley Andrew, Hyundai UK President, said:

We are pleased to announce the full details of All-New SANTA FE. The enhanced features and radical redesign accentuate the adventure-ready charm that has won the hearts of many since the midsize SUV was first introduced 23 years ago, whilst also delivering a premium customer experience.