New Hyundai Tucson N Line adds a touch of ‘Sporty’ to Hyundai’s new Tucson

The new Hyundai Tucson can now be had in N Line trim, adding sporty looks to the new Tucson both inside and out.

It’s a few months since the new Hyundai Tucson was revealed as a much bolder take for Hyundai’s fourth generation of the SUV, and Hyundai are still busy rolling out further Tucson options to get buyers in to showrooms (well, virtual showrooms at the moment).

Those extra options include a PHEV variant of the Tucson as well as a tease for a new Tucson N Line, and having teased it back in November Hyundai has now delivered the Tucson in N Line guise, perhaps pointing at a full blown Tucson N to come.

As you’d expect from an N Line model, the titivations are designed to make the Tucson look more aggressive, with a slightly bigger grille with ‘N Line’ badge, butch bumpers front and back, bigger rear spoiler and twin exhaust pipes and a range of colour options – with black roof if you wish – including an exclusive Shadow Grey.

Inside gets an N Line steering wheel and gear knob, N Line Sports seats, aluminium pedals, 10.25″ instruments and infotainment, three-zone climate and heated front and rear seats.

Engine options are a 1.6 litre with 148bhp, the same engine with mild hybrid help and either 148bhp or 178bhp, a 1.6 litre hybrid with 227bhp and a 261bhp plug-in hybrid promising 31 miles of EV range.

The new Tucson N Line will be available from the spring, by which time Hyundai should have come up with full specs and prices.