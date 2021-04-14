New Hyundai Tucson N Line costs from £31,110 – but no hybrid N Line models yet

The new Hyundai Tucson N Line costs from £31,110, with a choice of N Line and N Line S trim, but no hybrid models available yet.

Having revealed a bold new Tucson SUV last autumn, Hyundai followed up with a new Tucson N Line last month to add a touch of sporty looks to their new SUV. And now we get the new N Line prices and specs.

Hyundai has decided that ‘N Line’ trim isn’t enough for Tucson buyers, so there’s also an N Line S trim which adds extra goodies. But the standard N Line trim is pretty comprehensive, and both models get the same N Line ‘look’ and with a choice of seven exterior colours (most of which cost extra) and optional (£500) Phantom Black roof on most.

Standard kit on the N Line (from £31,110) includes Climate, heated (front) seats, parking sensors, keyless, wireless phone charging and ambient lighting, with N Line S models (from £32,810) adding three-zone climate, panoramic roof, ‘kick to open’ tailgate, heated steering wheel, KRELL Sound and Smartsense.

For now, engine choice for the Tucson N Line doesn’t include the promised hybrid and plug-in hybrid models, so you’re limited to Hyundai’s four-pot 1.6 litre petrol turbo.

It comes in basic guise with 148bhp, which can only be had in FWD with manual ‘box, and if you want an auto then you’ll get a bit of mild-hybrid help and the option of 148bhp (from £33,275) and FWD or 178bhp (from £37,065) and 4WD.