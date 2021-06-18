New Hyundai Tucson N Line Hybrid and Plug-in Hybrid cost from £34,635 to £41,195

Hyundai announces prices and specs for the hybrid and plug-in hybrid versions of the new Tucson N Line. Prices start at £34,635.

Hyundai revealed the new, impressive Tucson last autumn and, more recently, the sporty N Line versions.

But when Hyundai announced prices and specs for the new Tucson N Line in April, they didn’t make the hybrid and plug-in hybrid versions available. But now they have.

Just like the rest of the Tucson N Line range, the hybrid and plug-in hybrid versions come in both N Line and N Line S versions.

The Tucson N Line Hybrid (prices from £34,635) uses the 1.6 T-GDi petrol engine mated to an electric motor and 1.49kWh battery for a total output of 227bhp sent to the front wheels through a six-speed auto.

The Tucson plug-in Hybrid (prices from £39,275) uses the same 1.6-litre petrol engine as the hybrid but with a bigger, 13.8kWh, battery, delivering 261bhp to all four wheels also through a six-speed auto ‘box, and with an EV range of 38 miles.

Standard kit for the regular N Line models emulates that for the ICE versions of the Tucson, including 19″ alloys, N Line body kit, LED headlights, Climate, 10.25″ instruments and infotainment, Apple CarPlay, and Android Auto.

N Line S models (which add £1,920 to the price) add in stuff like Panoramic roof, heated steering wheel, KRELL Sound, Adaptive Cruise and side window blinds, with both N Line and N Line S models getting a raft of nannies including Downhill Brake Control, Speed Limit Assist and Forward Collision Avoid.

Ashley Andrew, Hyundai UK MD, said:

TUCSON has received a tremendous reception in the UK from customers, with nearly a third of our sales attributed to this dynamic SUV. The additions of Hybrid and Plug-in Hybrid powertrains to the N Line trim now mean that customers can choose sporty design and combine it with powertrains that deliver both high levels of performance and efficiency.