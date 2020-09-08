New Hyundai Tucson out TOWING as testing ends ahead of a debut next week

Ahead of a debut next week (15 September) Hyundai has completed testing of the new Tucson with tow testing in Austria.

We already had a good idea what the new Hyundai Tucson would look like thanks to the Hyundai Vision T Concept we saw last year, but last week – as Hyundai gear-up for the new Tucson’s debut next week – Hyundai delivered photos of the new Tucson which, surprisingly for a tease, were quite revealing.

But a new car reveal wouldn’t be right these days without an on-going tease up to the wire, so Hyundai are back to tell us that they’ve now completed testing of the new Tucson, ending up with towing tests in Austria.

The towing tests in Austria were preceded by a raft of testing at Hyundai test centres, at proving grounds and roads around the globe and at the Nurburging (of course), hot weather testing in Spain and cold weather testing in Sweden.

Hyundai also had an outing in the Czech Republic to give the four-wheel drive and torque distribution a good workout, and have been checking body structure rigidity by opening up all the doors, tail gate and panoramic roof with the Tucson with two wheels on the ground and two up in the air to make sure there’s no flex.

It seems the new Hyundai Tucson is ready to go.