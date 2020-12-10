New Hyundai Tucson Plug-in Hybrid detailed ahead of joining the new Tucson offerings

The new Hyundai Tucson will have a plug-in hybrid powertrain option from spring 2021, with 31-mile EV range and 261bhp.

When Hyundai revealed the new Tucson in September, we were struck by how impressive, and individual, an offering it was, and a very long way from the original Tucson offering back in 2004.

When Hyundai sent over details on the new Tucson they confirmed there will still be a couple of diesel offerings – 113bhp and 148bhp – a pair of mild hybrid petrols – 148bhp and 178bhp – and a 227bhp ‘self-charging’ hybrid.

But, beyond a mention that there will be a Tucson Plug-in Hybrid to follow, no real details on what will be the most efficient (at least officially) Tucson. But now Hyundai are happy to spill the beans on the Tucson PHEV.

Due to go on sale in the UK in spring 2021, the new Tucson PHEV will come with a 1.6 litre petrol engine mated to a 90bhp electric motor good for a 261bhp and 258lb/ft of torque, making it the most powerful Tucson available (at least until the Tucson N arrives – if it does).

The Tucson PHEV’s power is sent to all four wheels through a six-speed auto ‘box, and there’s even an Active Air Flap that adjusts air intake to aid efficiency if the ICE isn’t needed.

Hyundai don’t seem to have had the Tucson PHEV officially tested for emissions and economy yet – although you can bet on the usual bonkers figures for a PHEV – but they do say its 13.8kWh battery, mounted underneath, will be good for an EV range of around 30 miles. Not brilliant, but in line with the competition (unless the new RAV4 PHEV is also on your radar).

Prices for the Hyundai Tucson PHEV – and the Tucson N Line – will be announced before it goes on sale in a few months.