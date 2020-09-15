New Hyundai Tucson REVEALED – and it’s a bold and confident Hyundai SUV

The new Hyundai Tucson is revealed with a new, bold design delivering a confident family SUV with hybrid powertrain options.

The Hyundai Tucson first arrived as a boxy, and not very appealing, Hyundai SUV back in 2004, but by 2009 it had morphed in to the much more appealing Hyundai iX35 which, although quite generic in style and substance, was a huge step forward from that original Tucson.

The iX35 survived until it was replaced by the new Tucson in 2015 which moved the game on further as Hyundai became more confident, and now we get a completely new Tucson which clearly demonstrates Hyundai’s confidence that it can now sit alongside the best of the competition with an offering that really is original and not derivative.

With bold styling – Hyundai call it ‘Sensuous Sportiness’ – the new Tucson is a standout design, with clashing creases down the flanks (a bit funky Toyota style) and ‘parametric’ bits all over the place, especially the ‘hidden’ lights at the front.

The Tucson grows a bit in this new generation – 20mm longer, 15mm wider and an extra 10mm in the wheelbase – which helps it look more purposeful, and wheel choices up to 19″ help too.

Inside Hyundai has been bold too with a new layered look and, inevitably, most controls move to the twin 10.25″ infotainment and instrument screens (which are a bit smaller if you don’t spend enough), which come with Hyundai’s Bluelink system for connected functions.

Engine offerings for the new Tucson include mild hybrid petrol with 148bhp and 178bhp and diesel with 113bhp and 148bhp, with auto and 4WD options for most, a 1.6 litre hybrid with 227bhp, including 59bhp electric motor, and a plug-in hybrid version to follow.

Hyundai say the new Tuscon will be available in the UK before the end of the year, with the plug-in and N Line versions early in 2021.