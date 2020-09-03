New Hyundai Tucson TEASED as the Hyundai Vision T turns in to the production Tucson

A new Hyundai Tucson will be revealed on 15 September, ahead of which Hyundai start the tease for the new Tucson, delivering a production take on the Vision T Concept.

Want to know what the new Hyundai Tucson looks like? You could take a look at the Hyundai Vision T Concept to get a good idea, or you can take a close look at these teaser images (and video) Hyundai has released ahead of the new Tucson’s reveal on 14 September. Because the new Tucson is the production take on the Vision T.

What you can see, in images which are surprisingly revealing for teases, is a new Tucson with much of the Vision T intact, with headlights melded in to the grille – a bold new grille with active shutters – a coupe-ish roof line, vertical tail lights with slim, full width, light bar, butch haunches and sharp lines.

It seems a long way from the current Tucson, as does the interior, which is bigger thanks to a longer wheelbase and shorter overhangs, and comes with a low dash dominated by a big central screen (what else?), a distinct lack of buttons and a digital instrument panel.

Expect the usual, updated, ICE options to arrive with the new Tucson – with no doubt some mild hybrid help – with a plug-in Tucson and Tucson N to follow at some point.

Don’t be surprised if there’s another tease or two before the new Tucson is properly uncovered on 15 September.

New Hyundai Tucson Tease Video