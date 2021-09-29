New Ineos Grenadier RESERVATIONS open tomorrow – priced close to Land Rover Defender

Reservations for the new Ineos Grenadier open tomorrow (30 September 2021) with deliveries starting in July 2022. Priced close to the Land Rover Defender.

It’s been a long road to deliver the Ineos Defender to market, including an attempt by Land Rover to kybosh the project, but Jim Radcliffe’s vision of what the new Land Rover Defender should be is now getting close to launch, with reservations opening tomorrow (30 September 2021) and deliveries planned to start in July 2022.

For the first two weeks, only those who’ve already raised their hands for a Grenadier by expressing interest will be eligible to reserve (some 75,000 have done so), but reservations open up to one and all two weeks later.

Once it gets to the point of ordering, Ineos will offer a digital option, but plans to have 23 retail sites up and running ahead of launch, with three – Cambria Automobiles, Compass Tractors and JT Hughes Telford – already signed up and more set to be announced.

When it comes to aftersales, Ineos has developed a blueprint with Robert Bosch GmbH which will be implemented by its retail partners and supplemented by selected Bosch Car Service outlets. The claim is a Grenadier owner will never be more than 30 miles from an outlet.

Mark Tennant, Ineos Automotive Commercial Director, said:

We wanted to give customers the choice of how much they wanted to see us, which means providing a full combination of digital and physical options,” said Mark Tennant, Commercial Director at INEOS Automotive. Customer convenience, parts availability, service quality: we are focusing on getting the basics right, giving customers the buying experience they want and the aftersales support they need. If preferred, customers in our main markets will be able to buy their Grenadier online, including organising vehicle finance and handling any part exchanges.

Prices for the Ineos Grenadier in the UK are expected to start from around £48,000, close to the new Land Rover Defender.