New Jaguar Charging and Land Rover Charging aims to make EV and PHEV charging easier

JLR is aiming to make charging EVs and PHEVs easier with a new Jaguar Charging and Land Rover Charging scheme.

There is no doubt that charging EVs and PHEVs when out and about is getting easier and more reliable, but it is still inconvenient to need a wallet full of membership subscriptions to access some of the charging networks. And unnecessary.

But car makers are starting to bundle up numerous charging operators under a branded charging subscription to make things more convenient, although we still think it should be just a tap and pay at a sensible price. Who would stand for a ‘membership’ being needed to get a decent price for petrol or diesel?

But as things stand you need a membership of some sort to get the best price, especially for the quickest charging rates, so Jaguar and Land Rover are joining the fray with Jaguar Charging and Land Rover Charging, promising 300,000 charging points available across the UK and Europe.

The new scheme comes in three flavours, with pay-as-you-go cost-free for membership – although you’ll pay more when you charge – Gold at £4.26 a month and fixed pricing, and Platinum at £8.50 a month with lower fixed rates.

Rawdon Glover, Jaguar Land Rover UK MD, said:

This is a significant step forward for us and our customers as we move closer to our all-electric future. Creating simplicity and convenience throughout the EV ownership experience is a key objective and, until now, we have been impacted by a compromised public charging infrastructure. With our new Jaguar Charging and Land Rover Charging services, we can serve our fleet and business customers with valuable management tools, and enhance the charging process by making it more simple and convenient for drivers throughout the UK and across Europe.

The charging point providers covered under the new scheme include Osprey, Ionity and char.gy, with existing and new owners of Jaguar and Land Rover EV and PHEV models getting a welcome pack with a charging key and access through a charging App too.