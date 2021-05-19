New Jaguar E-Pace R-Dynamic Black ARRIVES to add to Jaguar’s R-Dynamic Black offerings

The Jaguar E-Pace R-Dynamic Black Edition arrives to add extra ‘blackness’ to Jaguar’s smallest SUV. Costs from £40,945.

When things aren’t going quite to plan, and extra sales are needed, car makers turn to the dark side for help, delivering ‘Black Edition’ models with enhanced specs to tempt buyers in to showrooms.

Jaguar recently did that with the F-Type – delivering the Jaguar F-Type R-Dynamic Black – and now it looks like we’re likely to see R-Dynamic Black sprout across the Jaguar range, with the Jaguar E-Pace R-Dynamic Black Edition now available and other R-Dynamic Black Edition models for the F-Pace, XF and XE seeming likely too.

This new E-Pace R-Dynamic Black gets a similar makeover to its F-Type sibling, with a set of satin grey 19″ alloys, privacy glass, panoramic roof and red brake calipers and, unsurprisingly, black door mirrors, grille surround, air intakes and window surrounds. Inside there’s a curved 11.4″ touchscreen in the central instrument panel running JLR’s latest Pivi Pro.

The E-Pace R-Dynamic Black doesn’t get the full range of E-Pace engines, but you can choose between the 2.0 litre MHEV D165 and D200 diesels and the P200 Petrol, all with nine-speed auto ‘box and 4WD.

On sale now, the E-Pace R-Dynamic Black Edition costs from £40,945.