New Jaguar F-PACE R-Dynamic Black joins the F-Pace range

The new Jaguar F-PACE R-Dynamic Black arrives to add to the F-Pace range with prices starting at £46,765 and rising to £60,505.

Last year, the Jaguar F-Pace SUV got a bit of a titivate, including replacing the clunky infotainment with JLR’s newest, and quite decent, Pivi Pro system. And now the Jaguar F-Pace range gets a new addition to its range.

The Jaguar F-PACE R-Dynamic Black arrives to top the F-Pace range in smaller engine options, but sitting below the R-Dynamic HSE in the rest of the range (plus there’s also the appealing SVR sitting alone at the top).

The F-PACE R-Dynamic Black comes with an enhanced Black Pack including gloss black on the mirrors as well, with 20″ gloss black alloys, red brake calipers, gloss black roof rails and panoramic roof, with the interior getting Satin Charcoal Ash veneers and bright metal pedals and a choice of 30 lighting colours.

The new R-Dynamic Black is available on the F-Pace D165 AWD, D200 AWD, P250 AWD and P400e AWD.

Adam Hatton, Exterior Design Director, Jaguar, said:

The F-PACE is a performance SUV with an assertive, purposeful design which truly sets it apart. Creating the new F-PACE R-Dynamic Black gave us the opportunity to accentuate its sculpted, poised form and deliver even more visual impact and presence.

The Jaguar F-PACE R-Dynamic Black is now on sale at Jaguar’s UK dealers with prices starting at £46,765 for the D165 AWD Auto R-Dynamic Black, rising to £60,505 for the plug-in P400e AWD.