New Jeep Grand Cherokee for the US previews a new Grand Cherokee for the UK too

A new Jeep Grand Cherokee arrives for the US as a seven-seat Grand Cherokee L, previewing a new Grand Cherokee for the UK later this year.

You might not consider the Jeep Grand Cherokee a direct rival for the Range Rover, but it’s probably as close to the Range Rover as any other US SUV, and it does come with a 4WD heritage arguably stronger than that of Land Rover.

Now there’s a new Grand Cherokee revealed – the fifth generation – although so far only for the US market but expected to head to the UK, with some changes, before the end of 2021.

The launch model of the new Grand Cherokee in the US is the Grand Cherokee L, which comes with three rows and seven seats, to be followed by a regular two-row model and an electrified 4xe version.

The looks have been titivated somewhat – with inspiration from the original Wagoneer, although it’s still recognisably a Grand Cherokee – with longer bonnet, new grille and LED headlights.

In the US the Grand Cherokee comes with either a 3.4 litre petrol V6 or 5.7 litre Hemi V8, but when the Grand Cherokee makes it this side of the Atlantic the engine line-up will doubtless be different, although the 4xe PHEV is likely.

Technical highlights include a new aluminium structure with front axle bolted to the engine and new active engine mounts promising greater on-road refinement, Quadra-Trac 4×4, front axle disconnect to improve economy by making the Grand Cherokee RWD when traction is good and optional air suspension.

Trim levels in the US are Laredo, Limited, Overland and Summit, and the interior looks to be a notch or three up on the last model.

More details on the new Jeep Grand Cherokee when Jeep decides it’s ready to hit the UK.