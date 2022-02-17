New Jeep Grand Cherokee is PHEV ONLY in the UK with the Grand Cherokee 4xe

The New Jeep Grand Cherokee opens for pre-orders next week, and the only model available is the plug-in Hybrid Grand Cherokee 4xe.

Back in September, Jeep revealed the new Grand Cherokee, with what looks like a big step-up in interior quality and a choice of two petrol engines – V8 and V6 – and a plug-in hybrid.

Now, as pre-orders for the new Grand Cherokee are due to open on 24 February, Jeep has announced that it’s Hobson’s choice for the UK, with no V8 or V6 but a single plug-in hybrid powertrain on offer.

Despite longing for the big, lazy V8, it probably makes sense for Jeep to make the Grand Cherokee PHEV-only as they plan to have 70 per cent of their range electrified in the next three years.

The PHEV – dubbed Grand Cherokee 4xe – uses a turbo four-pot petrol engine and an electric motor between the engine and gearbox to deliver 375bhp and 470lb/ft of torque to all four wheels, with a 17kWh battery promising EV range of 25 miles.

Equipment for the Flagship Grand Cherokee 4xe Summit Reserve looks comprehensive and include 21″ alloys, McIntosh sound, Palermo leather, Level 2 ADAS, 10″ HUD, Front passenger screen, Night Vision Camera, digital rear0view mirror, LED headlights, Park Assists and more.

If you’re interested in pre-ordering the Jeep Grand Cherokee 4xe Summit Reserve, go here from 24 February. There are no prices yet.