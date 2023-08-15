New Kia EV5 electric SUV makes an early appearence

Kia’s new electric SUV – the Kia EV5 – makes an early appearance in China ahead of an official debut scheduled for 25 August.

Kia’s EV6 is an impressive EV, with style, decent range and good performance. Although it’s not exactly cheap, especially if you want the GT.

But next up from Kia’s EV Odyssey is the Kia EV5, previewed a couple of months ago with a concept, and scheduled to debut on 25 August. But it’s been revealed a bit early.

The photo (above) of the EV5 comes from Car News China and is sourced from information delivered to the Chinese Ministry of Industry and Information Technology (MIIT) for homologation purposes.

Looking pretty much the same as the concept, the EV5 comes with actual door handles (that helps), the same wheel design – but smaller – actual door mirrors, and slightly different lights, but the overall design remains unchanged.

In terms of size, the EV5 is very similar in size to the Sportage and built on Kia’s E-GMP Platform and comes with a single electric motor at the front delivering 215bhp and 229lb/ft of torque with BYD’s ‘Blade’ Lithium iron phosphate (LFE) battery pack expected to be 82kWh. An AWD model with an extra motor on the back is expected to follow.

As already mentioned, the KIA EV5 is due to debut on 25 August in China.